Lightning and thunder as storm hits Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 23:00 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:00 25 July 2019
Archant
A electrical storm bringing rain, thunder and lightning ended the day's heat with a bang as it swept into Norfolk this evening.
Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle
Residents reported seeing dramatic bursts of lightning and cracks of thunder overhead, just hours after today (Thursday, July 25) was confirmed as the hottest day ever recorded in the county.
A Norwich comedy festival was called off due to the storm.