Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lightning and thunder as storm hits Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 23:00 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:00 25 July 2019

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Archant

A electrical storm bringing rain, thunder and lightning ended the day's heat with a bang as it swept into Norfolk this evening.

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James RandleLaugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

You may also want to watch:

Residents reported seeing dramatic bursts of lightning and cracks of thunder overhead, just hours after today (Thursday, July 25) was confirmed as the hottest day ever recorded in the county.

A Norwich comedy festival was called off due to the storm.

Related articles

Most Read

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Severe A11 delays after four vehicles collide while passing another crash

There have been two crashes on the A11 at Thickthorn. Picture Twitter/SouthNorfolkPolice.

Police forced to close section of A11 after tarmac melts

The tarmac on the A11 has melted. Picture: NSRAPT

Drunk mother found pushing seven-month-old daughter along major road

A149 at Rollesby. PHOTO: Google

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police forced to close section of A11 after tarmac melts

The tarmac on the A11 has melted. Picture: NSRAPT

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Lightning and thunder as storm hits Norfolk

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

Roads melt as Norfolk sees new record set for county’s hottest ever day

A hot and sunny Gorleston beach Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists