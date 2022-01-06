News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broads flood warden warns the worst is yet to come

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:24 PM January 6, 2022
Flooding in Norfolk Broads

Pictures taken by Youtuber New Name Same Me shows the impact of flooding in the Potter Heigham area - Credit: New Name Same Me

There is one remaining flood alert in Norfolk today, after four days of alerts and warnings across the region.

However, experts have warned that worse flooding may occur this weekend despite signs the situation is easing.

The remaining flood alert is in place for the Bure, Ant and Thurne rivers. It is one of only ten in the UK today.

Senior flood warden for Potter Heigham, Paul Rice, said: "Saturday is set to be worse than what we've seen so far. The moon, wind direction and rain volume all have an impact.

"The wind has dropped so I'm happy with what I'm seeing right now. But the flood barriers will likely be put back up this afternoon. We have to sit and monitor the levels while we have high water.

Broads River Watch founding member Paul Rice. Picture: Andrew Stone

Paul Rice, senior flood warden for Potter Heigham - Credit: Archant

"Luckily, there have been no rescue situations this week.

Mr Rice, chairman of the Broads Society, added: "There's not really one time of day when flooding is worse, but it's especially difficult when places flood overnight.

"People are having to move their cars, leave their houses or go to their businesses at 3am to deal with floodwater, especially inland, as rivers and the Broads are about four hours behind the coast due to the water needing to make its way inland.

"The places worst affected are Walcott, Wells and Hunstanton."

Norfolk Broads flooding

Parts of the Norfolk Broads have been impacted by flooding today caused by high spring tides - Credit: New Name Same Me

Mr Rice, who is also the founder of Broads River Watch, attributed the apparent increase in floods to climate change: "It's really having its impact. Flooding used to happen a few times a year, now it's a few times a month. 

"And as it worsens, more houses, people and businesses are at risk.

"150 homes by the river in Potter Heigham are barely accessible anymore because when the tide is high the footpath is flooded.

"Provisions to prevent flood damage need to improve. Local authorities need to start creating new resilience plans to deal with increasing floods.

"We need to start championing self-reliance, resilience and community cooperation - offering stuff like food and tractors when we do rescues."

Flooding
Climate Change
Norfolk
Norfolk Broads News

