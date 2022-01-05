Norfolk Broads hit by floods after high tides

Parts of the Norfolk Broads have been impacted by flooding today caused by high spring tides - Credit: New Name Same Me

The Norfolk Broads has been hit by flooding affecting homes and businesses located near the network of waterways and rivers.

A wide area stretching from Potter Heigham and across to Surlingham along the River Yare has been impacted.

The floods come after warnings issued by the Environment Agency that high spring tides were likely to cause problems in the region.

A tweet by the Norfolk Police's Broads team shows the impact of flooding in the Surlingham and Brundall area, with high waters reaching up to the door of the Surlingham Ferry pub.

In Potter Heigham, the waterways burst their banks, spilling out upon the surrounding land and reaching up to the door of the Bridge Pilot Office.

Pictures taken by Youtuber New Name Same Me shows the impact of flooding in the Potter Heigham area - Credit: New Name Same Me

Flooding has also been seen at Reedham Ferry

On Tuesday, the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for riverside areas along the River Yare.

The warning remains in place and it is expected that the high water levels will continue over the next few days.

High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide of the Broads river system.