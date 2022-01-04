Twelve flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
Twelve flood alerts have been issued across Norfolk and Waveney.
Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides and the Environment Agency has warned that these will be the highest at 7am and 7pm today.
The most westerly flood alert for Norfolk is for Hundred Foot Washes, also known as the Ouse Washes, including the causeways at Earith, Sutton Gault and Welney.
River levels in Welney Causeway remain high after heavy rainfall last week and further rainfall is expected.
Flooding is possible from Heacham to King's Lynn, including Snettisham and Dersingham.
A flood alert has also been issued for Hunstanton and the flood gates have been closed.
There is an alert in place for Brancaster to Blakeney, including Burnham Overy, Holkham and Wells.
East Cley to Kelling Hard may also be affected by flooding and an alert has been issued from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott.
The alert states there may be water on Beach Road at Cley and Beach Road at Salthouse and footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.
The flood gates are being closed from Eccles-on-Sea to Winterton-on-Sea, including Sea Palling, restricting access to beaches.
Inland, there may be minor riverside flooding on the River Bure, in Potter Heigham, Wroxham boatyards, and Ferry Road in Horning.
This alert may be in place until January 6 as a high tide is restricting the Broads' normal drainage out to sea at low tide.
The same warning applies to the River Yare, from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water, including Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.
The River Waveney will also be affected from Breydon Water to Ellingham, including Beccles Quay.
Flooding is also possible in Southwold near the harbour and near Reydon Marshes. High tide is expected at 10.30am.
People are being urged to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.