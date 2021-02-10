News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More snow expected to fall across Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:01 AM February 10, 2021    Updated: 7:59 AM February 10, 2021
A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow

A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow - Credit: Joanne Furse

Further snowfall is expected across Norfolk although showers are expected to become more isolated and mostly confined to the coast.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest are expecting more snow today (Wednesday, February 10) with up to two inches likely to fall in some parts of the county.

Members of the public braving the snow in North Walsham town centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Several inches of snow has fallen across Norfolk and Waveney in the last 24 hours – and more is on the way. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Snow has fallen in parts of the county, including between Attleborough and Wymondham, and while further accumulations of the white stuff could reach between 2-5cm showers are expected to become increasingly confined to the east coast by Wednesday night.

Towards the end of the week though, it is expected to be drier, with the snow to begin to melt heading into the weekend.

Fred Best, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said "Temperature-wise it will stay cold all through the week, with some parts of the county likely to see up to five centimetres of snow, although other parts will probably only see one or two [centimetres]."

A snowplough clears the road with heavy snow set to bring more disruption to East Anglia.

Heavy snow in recent days has disrupted travel around the region. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Mr Best said the areas most likely to see the larger amounts were in the north-east of the county and in coastal areas, with areas south-west of Norwich expecting the least.

He added: "Overnight Wednesday to Thursday we expect to be coldest, with temperatures possibly getting as low as -8C in places.

"However, Thursday is likely to dry, which we expect to continue on Friday and into the weekend."

Since the first snowfall on Sunday, the county has seen heavy layers so far this week, with up to 20cm having fallen in some parts already.

The wintry weather has resulted in difficult driving conditions across Norfolk, prompting warnings from police to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

The weather has already seen disruption to bin collections, with councils taking the decision to postpone services as a result of the conditions.

It has also seen hundreds of schools completely close and train services cancelled.

However, it has also seen families take to parks, gardens and outdoor spaces to make the most of the wintery conditions. 

