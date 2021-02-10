More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- Credit: Joanne Furse
Further snowfall is expected across Norfolk although showers are expected to become more isolated and mostly confined to the coast.
Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest are expecting more snow today (Wednesday, February 10) with up to two inches likely to fall in some parts of the county.
Snow has fallen in parts of the county, including between Attleborough and Wymondham, and while further accumulations of the white stuff could reach between 2-5cm showers are expected to become increasingly confined to the east coast by Wednesday night.
Towards the end of the week though, it is expected to be drier, with the snow to begin to melt heading into the weekend.
Fred Best, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said "Temperature-wise it will stay cold all through the week, with some parts of the county likely to see up to five centimetres of snow, although other parts will probably only see one or two [centimetres]."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Best said the areas most likely to see the larger amounts were in the north-east of the county and in coastal areas, with areas south-west of Norwich expecting the least.
He added: "Overnight Wednesday to Thursday we expect to be coldest, with temperatures possibly getting as low as -8C in places.
Most Read
- 1 Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk
- 2 Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash
- 3 Man fined after driving from Colchester to Norfolk to 'get his car fixed'
- 4 More snow and -10C temperatures on the way
- 5 Will your bins be collected as more snow falls?
- 6 Watch: Woman skis down Norwich's steepest hill in the snow
- 7 Two more inches of snow set to fall on region
- 8 Dad builds perfect replica of the Snowman and the Snowdog
- 9 Covid infections now at levels last seen before Christmas
- 10 Big freeze tightens grip overnight as temperatures dip to -5C
"However, Thursday is likely to dry, which we expect to continue on Friday and into the weekend."
Since the first snowfall on Sunday, the county has seen heavy layers so far this week, with up to 20cm having fallen in some parts already.
The wintry weather has resulted in difficult driving conditions across Norfolk, prompting warnings from police to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
The weather has already seen disruption to bin collections, with councils taking the decision to postpone services as a result of the conditions.
It has also seen hundreds of schools completely close and train services cancelled.
However, it has also seen families take to parks, gardens and outdoor spaces to make the most of the wintery conditions.