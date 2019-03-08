Search

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 11:34 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 29 July 2019

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms across Norfolk and Waveney with the risk of lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place all day on Wednesday for large parts of the country including East Anglia.

The warning states: "Thunderstorms and outbreaks of heavy rain already affecting some southern and western parts of the warning area during the early hours of Wednesday then become more widespread through Wednesday daytime.

"In a few places these thunderstorms could produce 30mm of rainfall in an hour and 40mm to 50mm in a few hours. Some parts of the warning area will miss the heaviest rainfall."

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption and potential flooding with a "small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions".

There is also "a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions" and "a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost".

It comes less than a week after the region saw intense storms which led to power cuts, lightning strikes and a comedy festival being cancelled in Norwich.

