Chris Ramsey vows to add Norwich tour date after thunder forced gig evacuation

PUBLISHED: 11:26 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 26 July 2019

Supplied image of Chris Ramsay Storm photo Photo: Liam Ayers

Supplied image of Chris Ramsay Storm photo Photo: Liam Ayers

Archant

Comedian Chris Ramsey has reassured fans he will add a Norwich date to his 2020 tour after he was "heckled off by God" as thunder hit the city.

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James RandleLaugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

The Geordie comic was set to headline the first night of the Laugh in the Park comedy festival in Chapelfield Gardens on Thursday night but was unable to perform due to safety concerns caused by the storm.

Brennan Reece had already performed and second act Rob Deering, who used beat-boxing and guitars in his set, was interrupted by host Kiri Pritchard-McLean who came on stage at 9.30pm to tell everyone to evacuate the tent.

READ MORE: Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

The power was then switched off in the red big top and comedy fans sheltered under the beer tent and heavy rain then started to fall and bar staff had to hold the roof up as it started to leak through.

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James RandleLaugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

As the thunderstorms continued, the organisers gave an announcement that the rest of the evening was cancelled and Chris Ramsey, who presents a self-titled show on Comedy Central, appeared by megaphone to apologise to fans.

READ MORE: WATCH Dramatic lightning and thunder as 'intense' storm hits Norfolk

He tweeted after the gig: "So, so sorry to everyone at the Laugh in the Park festival tonight. Unbelievable how that storm came in.

"I was literally the only act who couldn't do their set and the crowd sounded amazing! I'll get Norwich added to the 20/20 tour ASAP. Get home safe."

He also posted videos of the rain on his Instagram story and in a message to his followers, he said: "It has been really crazy, I was at Laugh in the Park in Norwich tonight with a big sold out tent and I was headlining.

READ MORE: All you kneed to know ahead of Laugh in the Park 2019

"I'm so sorry to everyone who came, I came out momentarily and chatted to everyone on a megaphone for fear of being struck by lighting.

"I'm going to add Norwich to the tour as soon as I can, I love Norwich and always come to Norwich - the fact everyone came tonight to watch and I couldn't do it I'm really sorry - I've basically been heckled off by God."

The event, organised by Red Card Comedy Club, runs until Sunday and the headline acts are John Robbins, Stephen K Amos and Phill Jupitus.

