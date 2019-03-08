Video

Chris Ramsey vows to add Norwich tour date after thunder forced gig evacuation

Supplied image of Chris Ramsay Storm photo Photo: Liam Ayers Archant

Comedian Chris Ramsey has reassured fans he will add a Norwich date to his 2020 tour after he was "heckled off by God" as thunder hit the city.

The Geordie comic was set to headline the first night of the Laugh in the Park comedy festival in Chapelfield Gardens on Thursday night but was unable to perform due to safety concerns caused by the storm.

Brennan Reece had already performed and second act Rob Deering, who used beat-boxing and guitars in his set, was interrupted by host Kiri Pritchard-McLean who came on stage at 9.30pm to tell everyone to evacuate the tent.

The power was then switched off in the red big top and comedy fans sheltered under the beer tent and heavy rain then started to fall and bar staff had to hold the roof up as it started to leak through.

As the thunderstorms continued, the organisers gave an announcement that the rest of the evening was cancelled and Chris Ramsey, who presents a self-titled show on Comedy Central, appeared by megaphone to apologise to fans.

He tweeted after the gig: "So, so sorry to everyone at the Laugh in the Park festival tonight. Unbelievable how that storm came in.

"I was literally the only act who couldn't do their set and the crowd sounded amazing! I'll get Norwich added to the 20/20 tour ASAP. Get home safe."

He also posted videos of the rain on his Instagram story and in a message to his followers, he said: "It has been really crazy, I was at Laugh in the Park in Norwich tonight with a big sold out tent and I was headlining.

"I'm so sorry to everyone who came, I came out momentarily and chatted to everyone on a megaphone for fear of being struck by lighting.

"I'm going to add Norwich to the tour as soon as I can, I love Norwich and always come to Norwich - the fact everyone came tonight to watch and I couldn't do it I'm really sorry - I've basically been heckled off by God."

Bar staff to the rescue at a storm filled Laugh In The Park festival tonight. All property left behind can get picked up tomorrow on site from 9am. #Norwich pic.twitter.com/QFR0VBqTdB — Red Card Comedy (@redcardcomedy) July 25, 2019

The event, organised by Red Card Comedy Club, runs until Sunday and the headline acts are John Robbins, Stephen K Amos and Phill Jupitus.