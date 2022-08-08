Health warning issued as temperatures to hit 34C in Norfolk this week

An amber heat alert has been issued as temperatures are due to soar this week - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

An amber health warning has been issued ahead of the incoming heatwave which could see temperatures soar to 34C in parts of Norfolk.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level three heat-health alert from 12pm on Tuesday, August 9, until 6pm on Saturday, August 13.

High pressure is anticipated to dominate the week, with fine and dry conditions across most of the country and prolonged sunny spells with light to moderate breezes.

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The Met Office confirmed this week's heatwave will continue over a “prolonged period” and last longer than July's hot spell.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: "Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

"We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.

"It's important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable - elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions - are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

"The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating."

Dan Holley, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, confirmed the warmest part of the county is set to be Marham with temperatures of up to 34C by Saturday.

Marham also experienced record-breaking heat last month, which was Norfolk's hottest ever recorded temperature at 39.2C.

The temperature could reach 34C in some areas of the county this week - Credit: Danielle Booden

While the weather will be hot, it is not expected to break the unprecedented record temperatures seen in July.

Mr Holley said that it remains "uncertain" how long hot conditions will last but warm weather could still hang around into next week.

The forecaster said: "The air is quite dry so that will help get relatively cool nights to begin with.

"It will be humid, not muggy, but could get more difficult for sleeping later on in the week."

The whole of England and Wales is likely to see such weather continue over the coming week as high pressure builds across the UK.

Parts of northwest Scotland may be cloudier and breezier up to Wednesday, but fine weather is expected for all areas of the country later in the week.