Hundreds of Norfolk homes still battling power cuts following gale-force winds

Hundreds of households still remain without electricity across the county as engineers continue to work through a lengthy list of power failures from across the weekend.

Heavy winds and torrential rain have wreaked havoc for UK Power Networks and yesterday its engineers were facing the prospect of having to restore power to thousands of Norfolk homes over the weekend.

And while many of these areas have since seen their power return, many parts of the region are still fighting blackouts, with hundreds of homes still off the grid.

The Aysham area remains among the worst hit areas, with more than 500 homes in the NR11 area affected by a fault with an overhead electricity line.

There are also several areas in the north Norfolk area still fighting power cuts, including postcode areas near Holt, Cromer and Mundesley.

However, elsewhere in the county, previous cuts around the Dereham, Costessey and Wroxham areas have now been rectified.

UK Power Networks has said its engineers are continuing to investigate the county’s problems and are working towards restoring power to Norfolk throughout the day.