Almost 7,000 homes still without power after gale-force winds
PUBLISHED: 16:18 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 26 September 2020
Archant
Families and businesses across Norfolk are facing up to 24 hours without power as a major operation continues to reconnect properties.
UK Power Networks said about 6,900 properties are without power in Norfolk following high winds and torrential rain that lashed the region throughout Friday and into Saturday morning.
Hundreds of trees were blown over during winds of up to 70mph bringing down numerous power lines across the county.
Fire crews were called into help deal with live cables including where telegraph poles had been brought down.
Extra engineers have been drafted into the region from around the country as part of a major reconnection operation by UK Power Networks.
At its peak tens of thousands of homes and businesses were affected.
A spokesman said: “Our engineers work to repair power cables damaged by sustained high winds particularly across the Norwich area.
“The majority of electricity supplies affected have been restored, but trees and debris are still being blown onto power lines so our teams are working from job to job in difficult conditions.
“We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity, and prepared for the weather with extra field staff and call takers working.”
Areas still without power include along the north Norfolk coast which experienced some of the highest winds.
Some properties that lost power at around 10am on Friday night have been told they may not be reconnected until 8.30pm on Saturday.
Homes in the PE31 8 district covering the areas of Wolferton, Snettisham, Heacham, Brancaster and Burnham Thorpe lost power at 8.15pm on Friday but may not have electricity until 10.30pm on Saturday.
UK Power Networks said the number of sheer number of trees brought down had added to the number of high voltage overhead line faults.
“It’s incredible to see the size of some trees that have been coming down, which we are clearing up to get the power back on,” said area manager Les Waters.
