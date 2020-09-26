Almost 7,000 homes still without power after gale-force winds

Almost 7,000 properties remain without power following storm force winds. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

Families and businesses across Norfolk are facing up to 24 hours without power as a major operation continues to reconnect properties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Extra engineers have been drafted in as part of a reconnection operation in Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks Extra engineers have been drafted in as part of a reconnection operation in Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks said about 6,900 properties are without power in Norfolk following high winds and torrential rain that lashed the region throughout Friday and into Saturday morning.

Hundreds of trees were blown over during winds of up to 70mph bringing down numerous power lines across the county.

MORE: ‘We were all terrified’ - Sleeping family in lucky escape as tree falls on home

Fire crews were called into help deal with live cables including where telegraph poles had been brought down.

Extra engineers have been drafted into the region from around the country as part of a major reconnection operation by UK Power Networks.

Hundreds of trees were downed during gale-force winds that battered Norfolk affecting power supplies. Picture: Jane Hines Hundreds of trees were downed during gale-force winds that battered Norfolk affecting power supplies. Picture: Jane Hines

At its peak tens of thousands of homes and businesses were affected.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: “Our engineers work to repair power cables damaged by sustained high winds particularly across the Norwich area.

“The majority of electricity supplies affected have been restored, but trees and debris are still being blown onto power lines so our teams are working from job to job in difficult conditions.

EAST: Highest gust so far today is 67mph at Weybourne, which is the strongest September gust in the region since 1997, and the (joint) strongest September gust in the past 40 years... ️ pic.twitter.com/8442grnKS8 — Dan Holley (@danholley_) September 25, 2020

“We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity, and prepared for the weather with extra field staff and call takers working.”

Areas still without power include along the north Norfolk coast which experienced some of the highest winds.

MORE: ‘Massive clean up’ as cars and streets covered by blizzard of sand in village after high winds

Some properties that lost power at around 10am on Friday night have been told they may not be reconnected until 8.30pm on Saturday.

Homes in the PE31 8 district covering the areas of Wolferton, Snettisham, Heacham, Brancaster and Burnham Thorpe lost power at 8.15pm on Friday but may not have electricity until 10.30pm on Saturday.

UK Power Networks said the number of sheer number of trees brought down had added to the number of high voltage overhead line faults.

“It’s incredible to see the size of some trees that have been coming down, which we are clearing up to get the power back on,” said area manager Les Waters.