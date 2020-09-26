Search

Advanced search

Thousands of homes left without power following strong winds overnight

PUBLISHED: 07:33 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:33 26 September 2020

Map showing just how many areas of Norfolk have been affected by power cuts. Picture: UK Power Network

Map showing just how many areas of Norfolk have been affected by power cuts. Picture: UK Power Network

UK Power Network

Thousands of homes across the county have woken up without electricity following widespread power cuts as a result of the overnight weather.

Following gusts of around 70mph overnight, UK Power Networks has been left with a lengthy list of areas in need of restoring, with the cuts spread out widely across the county.

You may also want to watch:

Area worst affected include Aylsham, where there are around 600 homes without power, Thetford, where there are around 400 and Sheringham where there are around 250.

Other areas include Horstead, which has 463 homes reported in the NR12 7 postcode zone and the Costessey/Queens Hill area which has 558 households affected, while UK Power Networks continues to assess the numbers cut off in other parts of the county.

The faults have largely been caused by issues with overhead power lines as a result of the torrential conditions overnight, which have also left Norfolk’s roads “cluttered with debris”, with winds bringing down more than 200 trees according to Norfolk Constabulary.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: “Our engineers are working hard to get power back on in Norfolk.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 200 trees down and roads ‘cluttered with debris’ as strong winds hammer county

A fallen tree by the Red Lion Pub in Norwich. Picture: Billy Jones

Revealed: Norwich streets with the highest crime levels

Norfolk Constabulary has published its figures which reveal the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley/Getty Images

Flooding, downed trees and overturned cars amid high winds and torrential rain

Overturned vehicle in Cringleford. Picture: Norfolk Police

Thousands of homes left without power following strong winds overnight

Map showing just how many areas of Norfolk have been affected by power cuts. Picture: UK Power Network

Butcher retires despite boost in trade ‘like Christmas every day’

Michael Fuller of Litcham village butchers is retiring Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND