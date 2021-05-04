Trees down and power cuts as winds batter Norfolk

Published: 6:59 AM May 4, 2021 Updated: 7:36 AM May 4, 2021

Winds in Norfolk lived up to the yellow weather warning overnight, causing problems around the region.

"Disruptive winds" were predicted for the afternoon and evening on Bank Holiday Monday, and they continued into the night with gusts of around 50mph in some areas.

The effects were felt from around 3.30pm on Monday, as the first major power cut hit homes in the east of the county.

Several other issues followed, affecting overhead electricity lines and ensuring it was a busy evening for UK Power Networks engineers.

Of more than two dozen incidents in the past 18 hours, the only remaining live power cut in Norfolk and Waveney is in the Blundeston area, between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Meanwhile, at the other side of the county, police in Downham Market said they were dealing with a fallen tree which had blocked Church Road at around 4.51am.

The good news is, despite another blustery start early on, the wind is set to subside and the weather warning will expire at 9am.

You may also want to watch:

Winds gusts should drop below 40mph this afternoon, meaning calmer conditions are ahead.

But rain is likely from that point on – apart from a few showers it should remain largely dry on Tuesday morning, but it is set to be a wet evening and a chilly day overall.