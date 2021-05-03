Power cuts affect hundreds of homes as high winds hit Norfolk

Published: 3:25 PM May 3, 2021

A power cut hit some homes in a large area of east Norfolk on Bank Holiday Monday.

Almost 500 homes are without electricity as "disruptive winds" hit the county.

UK Power Networks confirmed 464 homes across a large area of east Norfolk had been hit by the issue.

The utility firm said it had been made aware of the issue at 3.04pm on Bank Holiday Monday, adding its engineers "will do everything they can to get your power back quickly".

The homes and businesses affected are within a large area stretching from Rackheath, near Norwich, all the way to Scratby on the coast, and from Catfield in the north to Reedham further south.

Not all properties in that area will be affected, though postcodes that are include NR13 3, NR13 6, NR29 3 and NR29 5.

The power cut is believed to have been caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

An early estimate from UK Power Networks shows the firm hopes to resolve the issue by 5.30pm.

It comes as winds pick up across the county following a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

A spokesperson said on Monday morning: "Damage to outdoor temporary structures is possible, with some tree branches down too."