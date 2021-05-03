Bank holiday weather warning for 'disruptive' winds

Published: 7:06 AM May 3, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Norfolk is bracing for "disruptive winds" on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across areas of England, including parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, from lunchtime on Monday onwards until Tuesday morning.

Forecasters also say rain will move into the region during Monday and could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be up to 12C.

Due to the windy conditions those out and about may face some delays on the road or when travelling on train or bus.

The wind warning also warns of delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves."







