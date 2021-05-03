News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Bank holiday weather warning for 'disruptive' winds

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:06 AM May 3, 2021   
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesw

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Norfolk is bracing for "disruptive winds" on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across areas of England, including parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, from lunchtime on Monday onwards until Tuesday morning. 

Forecasters also say rain will move into the region during Monday and could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be up to 12C.

Due to the windy conditions those out and about may face some delays on the road or when travelling on train or bus. 

The wind warning also warns of delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Office spokesman said: "Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves."



Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
  2. 2 Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction
  3. 3 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  1. 4 Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder
  2. 5 Chris Sutton leads tributes after death of popular local cricketer
  3. 6 Busy West Norfolk road closed after crash involving several vehicles
  4. 7 Skipp 'major injury' fears sour City title win
  5. 8 Smiling Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday picture taken in Norfolk
  6. 9 Butcher's heartfelt thanks to customers as he closes village shop
  7. 10 Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Tooth (L) and Lucy Denton (R) were left with life-changing injuries by surgeon Camilo Valero (inset)

Exclusive

Hospital boss defends under-fire surgeon amid calls for his suspension

Joel Adams

person
Locksley School wants to replace its dilapidated and currently unstable boundary fence

School applies for higher fence as pupils keep trying to abscond

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Constantinou appeared in court on Tuesday, October 6, charged with murdering Thomas Moore on

Man left 'pale and in shock' after witnessing death of friend

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus