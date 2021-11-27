Norfolk to be battered by winds of up to 65mph as Storm Arwen hits UK

The Met Office has advised people to stay away from the coast as gusts of 65mph are expected to batter north Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Parts of Norfolk will be battered by gusts of up to 65mph as Storm Arwen moves across the country.

The north Norfolk coast will see the worst of the winds, which will begin to arrive about midday today (Saturday).

Yellow weather warnings are in place and a number of events have been cancelled across the county due to the expected bad weather.

Elsewhere in the country, gusts of nearly 100mph have been causing havoc in north eastern England.

One man has died in Northern Ireland after a tree hit his car and another man was killed in Cumbria after a tree fell on him.

Red weather warnings were in place overnight for northern parts of the country, and people have been advised by the Met Office to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Locally, high winds and heavy rain will arrive as the day progresses.

According to Weatherquest, the north Norfolk coast will bear the brunt of the strong winds, with gusts of 55-65mph expected right across from the Wash to Cromer.

The strong winds will continue into the evening and overnight.

A Met Office statement said: "People should stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life."

Further inland, strong winds will still be felt in places like Aylsham, Fakenham and Norwich. Wind speeds will lessen further south, although south Norfolk and Suffolk will still see gusts of 40-50mph.

This morning there will be patches of sunshine with a few scattered wintry showers. Rain will become more persistent and heavy once the strong winds begin, with widespread showers expected across the region.

Despite earlier claims, hopes of snowfall in Norfolk and Suffolk are unlikely although the far west could see sleet showers.

It will be cold tonight with sub-zero temperatures causing hard ground frost in western areas.

More central and eastern parts of Norfolk and Suffolk will see milder temperatures but ground frost and icy conditions are still expected.











