Royal estate closes winter light trail due to bad weather
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Sandringham's royal estate has closed its winter light trail on Saturday due to the predicted strong winds that are set to batter north Norfolk.
The country estate said it had made the decision in collaboration with Luminate, which created the trail.
In a message posted on Twitter, the estate said: "The safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and fairground and food vendors is our priority and we apologise for the inconvenience.
"Those with tickets booked will be contacted automatically and offered a refund or the opportunity to rebook.
"We would like to thank you for your understanding."
Sandringham has said that customers will be contacted directly to either rebook or receive a refund for the event but have asked for people not to call its ticket office.
The winter light trail will continue until December 19 and features a series of after-dark illuminations across the royal estate.
Most Read
- 1 Hermes courier and his wife could be jailed over ‘stolen parcels’
- 2 Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching assistant's death
- 3 Row erupts after dozens of trees aligning footpath chopped down
- 4 How Norfolk's current Covid figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 5 Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl on her way to school
- 6 Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to forecasted high winds
- 7 Freezing cold temperatures could see snow in parts of Norfolk this weekend
- 8 Fire crews tackle large barn blaze
- 9 Significant damage to church after metal stolen from roof
- 10 Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school