Royal estate closes winter light trail due to bad weather

The Sandringham Luminate winter light trail has been cancelled this evening due to high winds - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sandringham's royal estate has closed its winter light trail on Saturday due to the predicted strong winds that are set to batter north Norfolk.

The country estate said it had made the decision in collaboration with Luminate, which created the trail.

*CLOSURE NOTICE* Due to the high winds forecast for tonight, we have taken the decision in collaboration with Luminate to close the winter light trail this evening - Saturday 27 November.



The safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and fair and food vendors is our priority pic.twitter.com/rrDIdJSjVM — Sandringham (@sandringham1870) November 27, 2021

In a message posted on Twitter, the estate said: "The safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and fairground and food vendors is our priority and we apologise for the inconvenience.

"Those with tickets booked will be contacted automatically and offered a refund or the opportunity to rebook.

"We would like to thank you for your understanding."

Sandringham has said that customers will be contacted directly to either rebook or receive a refund for the event but have asked for people not to call its ticket office.

The winter light trail will continue until December 19 and features a series of after-dark illuminations across the royal estate.



