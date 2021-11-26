News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to forecasted high winds

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:55 PM November 26, 2021
Scenes from Burnham Market Christmas lights switch on 2013 - Darren Huckerby with the lights. Pictur

Scenes from Burnham Market Christmas lights switch on 2013 - Darren Huckerby with the lights. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The Christmas lights switch-on due to take place this weekend in Burnham Market has been called off.

The event was set to run from 1pm until 5.30pm on Saturday (November 27), with the main event at 5pm and Lady Glenconner was the guest of honour.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds on Saturday, with the whole of Norfolk affected.

It means that the winds could cause some travel disruption and damage.

A statement on the Christmas in Burnham Market Facebook page said: "Due to the current weather forecast this event has been cancelled by the organisers.

"The lights will still be switched on at 5pm and all the shops, bars and cafés will still be offering a warm welcome to all."

The event was set to include a visit from Father Christmas, children's TV and film characters and live music.

