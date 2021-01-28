News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Video

Car gets stuck in village floodwater

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:11 PM January 28, 2021    Updated: 6:21 PM January 28, 2021
Firefighters were sent to the scene.

Firefighters were sent to the scene. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Firefighters are pumping floodwater from a village road after a car became stuck in it.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said one crew from Attleborough was called to Haugh Road, Banham, just after 5pm on Thursday, January 28.

They were called by police officers but the occupant of the vehicle got out safely and was not injured, according to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator.

He said the water rose to three feet on the crossroads of the B1077 and B1113, where the car became trapped, and added that drivers should avoid the area.

The control room operator said the fire service was requesting a temporary closure of Haugh Road until the water has gone.

The incident comes after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Burn between South Creake and Burnham Thorpe. Alerts have also been issued along the river between Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, the Main Road in Crimplesham, near Downham Market, was closed today because of flooding.

Norfolk Weather
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norfolk Police

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poll

Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'

Sarah Hussain

person
Comments powered by Disqus