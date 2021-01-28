Car gets stuck in village floodwater

Video

Published: 6:11 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 6:21 PM January 28, 2021

Firefighters are pumping floodwater from a village road after a car became stuck in it.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said one crew from Attleborough was called to Haugh Road, Banham, just after 5pm on Thursday, January 28.

They were called by police officers but the occupant of the vehicle got out safely and was not injured, according to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator.

He said the water rose to three feet on the crossroads of the B1077 and B1113, where the car became trapped, and added that drivers should avoid the area.

The control room operator said the fire service was requesting a temporary closure of Haugh Road until the water has gone.

The incident comes after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Burn between South Creake and Burnham Thorpe. Alerts have also been issued along the river between Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, the Main Road in Crimplesham, near Downham Market, was closed today because of flooding.