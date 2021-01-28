Village road closed because of flooding

Published: 1:41 PM January 28, 2021

The road through a village has been closed because of flooding.

Main Road was flooded at Crimplesham, near Downham Market, during the downpour. Norfolk fire service said an officer had been to the village to offer advice but further action was not needed.

One woman living on Main Road said: "The water was ankle-deep when I went to move my car at 8.30am and covered half the road. From then, it started to spread across the road and down into people's gardens, mainly affecting ours and next door with water flowing through our garden into the field out the back.

"Cars were going through as road has not been shut so they can still get through but causing a bit of a tidal wave and making the water spill into gardens."

Highways officers arrived this lunchtime and put up road closed signs.