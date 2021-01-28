Homes and business told to prepare for flooding in North Norfolk

Published: 10:55 AM January 28, 2021

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Burn in north Norfolk. - Credit: The Environment Agency

A flood warning has been issued for the River Burn in north Norfolk, meaning homes and businesses are likely to flood.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Burn between South Creake and Burnham Thorpe. Alerts have also been issued along the river between Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe.

The warning comes after a night of heavy rain which has caused river levels to rise and with more rain forecast throughout today, experts are predicting water levels will continue to rise.

Areas most at risk from flooding are North Creake, South Creake and Burnham Thorpe including the B1355.

The warning which was issued at 8.22am today (Thursday, January 28) and will remain in place throughout the day.

You may also want to watch:

The EA is advising it may also need to issue warning messages for the wider area.

The warning states: "[The] flooding of homes and businesses is likely through today, Thursday, January 28.

"River levels are continuing to rise following the overnight rain and will remain responsive to further rainfall. Areas most at risk are North Creake, South Creake and Burnham Thorpe including the B1355. It is likely that we may need to issue more warning messages for a wider area, over the next few hours.

"The forecast is for rainfall to continue through this morning with further heavy outbreaks to follow this evening.

"Floodwater is dangerous. Don't put yourself or others at risk. We are monitoring the situation, and will update this message by 18:00 today, Thursday 28th January."

Home and businesses owners are advised to turn off their gas, water and electricity supplies. Move possessions upstairs or to safety and to also move pets, family members and cars to safety.



