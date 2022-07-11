The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke

Dog owners are being reminded of the dangers of heatstroke amid the incoming heatwave. - Credit: Archant

Dog owners are being warned about the breeds which are more likely to suffer from potentially fatal heatstroke amid this week's heatwave.

With temperatures set to hit a sweltering 33C, it can be a dangerous time for our beloved pooches.

And for some breeds, the risk is even higher.

Heatstroke happens when a dog's body can’t cope with an internal rise in temperature.

As their body temperature rises it damages their tissues and organs, making them unwell.

In severe cases, heatstroke can lead to organ failure and even death.

On the Kennel Club's website, it gives advice on preventing heatstroke and what to do if owners spot the signs.

It also gives a list of high-risk breeds. This includes:

Chow Chows

Bulldogs

French Bulldogs

Dogue de Bordeaux

Greyhounds

Boxers

English Springer Spaniels

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Pugs

Golden Retrievers

Staffordshire Bull Terriers

Other dogs at risk include those that are overweight, flat-faced, more energetic, have long thick hair and dogs with health issues including heart or breathing problems.

Signs of heatstroke can progress quickly. The things to look out for include:

Heavy panting, even when not exercising

Breathing problems, particularly in flat-faced dogs

Tiredness

Stiffness or an unwillingness to move

Dribbling

Confusion

Being sick, can be bloody

Upset stomach, can be bloody

Not walking in a straight line

Collapse

Fitting

If an owner suspects their dog has heatstroke they should contact their vet immediately while also attempting to cool them down.

Cooling methods include stopping the dog from exercising, moving them out of the heat and into the shade, laying them on a cold floor, offering them small amounts of water to drink, carefully pouring water over their body and fanning them with cool air.