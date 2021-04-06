News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What will the weather be like when pubs and restaurants reopen outside?

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:23 PM April 6, 2021   
The beer garden at The Railway pub in Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Beer gardens will be open again from April 12 – but you might need to wrap up warm. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

From next week people across Norfolk and the rest of England will be able to enjoy a fresh pint or a meal out once again – but they'll have to wrap up warm.

Temperatures are expected to be below average for the time of year from Saturday, April 10, a trend expected to continue into the following week.

It means a likely chilly start to the week in which non-essential retail, hairdressers and beer gardens will allowed to reopen for the first time in 2021.

And it also indicates the cold snap at the start of this week – snow fell in Norfolk on Easter Monday, while some parts also woke up to a light dusting the following morning – is going to be around for a while.

Dan Holley, a meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said on social media forecasts were "not looking encouraging for any warm weather any time soon".

On April 12, while rain is unlikely, temperatures are expected to feel like around 5℃.

Norfolk Weather

