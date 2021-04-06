Norfolk wakes up to light dusting of snow as temperatures plummet overnight
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
Norfolk has woken up to freezing temperatures and a very light dusting of snow this morning.
Anyone driving into work for an early shift in the county is likely to have had to clear their car windows of some of the white stuff which fell as part of wintry showers overnight.
The chilly weather, which comes after a bright and sunny Easter Sunday, was predicted by forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest.
In a forecast for East Anglia, Weatherquest yesterday tweeted: "Wintry showers continuing in the NE of the region, but most places staying dry with largely clear skies.
"Remaining breezy at the NE coast, but NW'ly winds becoming light elsewhere. A widespread frost developing as temps fall as low as -4C in rural spots".
The dusting of snow followed wintry showers which fell on parts of the region, including Norwich, on Easter Monday.
You may also want to watch:
There was not much snow, but conditions remained chilly for much of yesterday which saw highs of about 7C.
Writing on Twitter yesterday, a Weatherquest forecaster said: "A cloudy start, with rain for a time, but this should soon clear to leave much of the day dry with sunny spells.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 7 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 8 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 9 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan
- 10 Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'
"Feeling cold, with highest temperatures around 7C and a moderate to fresh north to northwesterly wind which will be strong around the north coast."