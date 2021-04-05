Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine

Published: 8:28 AM April 5, 2021

Snow has started to fall on Norfolk - less than 24 hours after the mercuries were comfortably in double figures.

On Easter Sunday, parts of the county saw mild temperatures and bursts of glorious sunshine, while earlier in the week there were highs in the low 20s.

However, less than 24 hours later and snow has fallen on parts of the region, including the Norwich area, which has already seen a sprinkling of the white stuff fall.

While the snowfall is unlikely to be persistent, it will remain chilly for the remainder of the day, with a high predicted of just 7C.

And forecasters at Norwich-based Weatherquest say there may also be sunny spells, with the snow likely to only be fleeting.

You may also want to watch:

Writing on Twitter, a Weatherquest forecaster said: "A cloudy start, with rain for a time, but this should soon clear to leave much of the day dry with sunny spells.

"Feeling cold, with highest temperatures around 7C and a moderate to fresh north to northwesterly wind which will be strong around the north coast."



