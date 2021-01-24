Published: 10:17 AM January 24, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM January 24, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow, affecting large parts of the country, including Norfolk.

The warning is in effect today, Sunday, January 24, with Met Office forecasters predicting chilly conditions which could see snow and icy patches on roads that have not been gritted.

Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in the region - Credit: OPENMAP TILES/MET OFFICE

The weather is also expected to cause travel disruption to parts of England and Wales, with potential delays and cancellations to rail services.

An area of snow is expected to move across Wales and central and southern England, becoming slow-moving for a time across parts of the Midlands. This will bring 1cm to 3cm of snow across much of the warning area, though not all sites will see lying snow and northern parts of East Anglia may see little snow.

However, Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, say it is unlikely we will see the same level of snow experienced earlier this month and anticipated that increasing cloud could bring outbreaks of rain.

Meteorologist, Dan Holley, at Weatherquest, posted to his followers on Twitter: “Outbreaks of sleet and snow will spread northeastwards through today - however, the front will stall somewhere, and this will dictate which areas see the greatest accumulations of snow. Still some uncertainty, but western areas most favoured for larger accumulations.

“Near the east coast, onshore winds will result in mostly rain/sleet falling, and parts of N Norfolk may stay completely dry. However, as the rain/snow pulls away through the evening, winds will turn offshore bringing a greater chance of small accums (sic) for E Essex / E Suffolk.”

EAST: Outbreaks of sleet and snow will spread northeastwards through today - however, the front will stall *somewhere*, and this will dictate which areas see the greatest accumulations of snow. Still some uncertainty, but western areas most favoured for larger accumulations. pic.twitter.com/wjLCfcideo — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 24, 2021

Already Norfolk police have issued warnings to drivers after a lorry jack-knifed on the A148 in Hillington, near King’s Lynn.

King’s Lynn police posted on social media.

“Please be aware that the A148 at Hillington is currently closed due to a jack knife HGV caused by the icy road conditions."

A jackknifed lorry on the A148 at Hillington, near King's Lynn - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

And South Norfolk police also issued a warning to those venturing out on the roads today.

“The roads are very icy and slippery this morning. Please drive extra safe on your travels.”



