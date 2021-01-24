Jack-knifed lorry shuts busy Norfolk road as police issue ice warning
- Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Police have issued a warning to drivers after a road had to be closed due to a jack-knifed lorry blocking the carriageway, caused by icy road conditions.
The A148 at Hillington, near King’s Lynn, is currently closed due to the traffic incident, which happened at around 4am on Sunday, January 24.
King’s Lynn tweeted a message to warn other drivers.
A post read: “Please be aware that the A148 at Hillington is currently closed due to a jack knife HGV caused by the icy road conditions. Police are on scene awaiting recovery."
South Norfolk police also issued a warning on Twitter to those venturing out on the roads this morning.
You may also want to watch:
It read: “The roads are very icy and slippery this morning. Please drive extra safe on your travels."
Overnight, temperatures dropped to -4C in East Anglia, causing widespread ice and fog across Norfolk and Suffolk’s roads.
Most Read
- 1 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal
- 2 Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter
- 3 Covid rates continue to fall across Norfolk, especially in Norwich
- 4 Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid
- 5 Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships
- 6 9 of Norfolk's most famous blue plaques
- 7 Centre takes action after IT failure causes long queues for Covid jab
- 8 Man's neck broken after being hit by 800kg load which fell off forklift
- 9 Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing
- 10 Out on the beat - we join police Covid patrol on the seafront
The fog patches are expected to clear later today, making way for some hazy sunshine, but increasing cloud will bring outbreaks of rain, sleet, and inland snow parts of the region.
Temperatures are expected to be between 0C in the west of the county while reaching maximums of 5C on the east coast.
But it is expected to return to -4C again overnight (Monday, January 25).