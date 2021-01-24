Published: 7:34 AM January 24, 2021

A jackknifed lorry on the A148 at Hillington, near King's Lynn - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued a warning to drivers after a road had to be closed due to a jack-knifed lorry blocking the carriageway, caused by icy road conditions.

The A148 at Hillington, near King’s Lynn, is currently closed due to the traffic incident, which happened at around 4am on Sunday, January 24.

King’s Lynn tweeted a message to warn other drivers.

***ROAD CLOSED A148*** Please be aware that the A148 at Hillington is currently closed due to a jack knife HGV caused by the icy road conditions. Police are on scene awaiting recovery. #Drivetoarrive #PC421 @GHR_WestNorfolk @HighwaysEAST pic.twitter.com/XCTX6T5ess — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) January 24, 2021

South Norfolk police also issued a warning on Twitter to those venturing out on the roads this morning.

The roads are very icy & slippery this morning. Please drive extra safe on your travels. #DrivetoArrive #PS143 — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) January 24, 2021

Overnight, temperatures dropped to -4C in East Anglia, causing widespread ice and fog across Norfolk and Suffolk’s roads.

The fog patches are expected to clear later today, making way for some hazy sunshine, but increasing cloud will bring outbreaks of rain, sleet, and inland snow parts of the region.

Temperatures are expected to be between 0C in the west of the county while reaching maximums of 5C on the east coast.

East Anglia Today: Fog patches clearing to leave some hazy sunshine, but increasing cloud will bring outbreaks of rain, sleet and inland snow to southern and western parts of the region. Feeling cold with maximum temperatures of 0C in the west to 5C on the east coast. pic.twitter.com/oKUkWcfg3C — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 24, 2021

But it is expected to return to -4C again overnight (Monday, January 25).