Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow

Published: 10:56 AM January 17, 2021

Cromer Pier, just visible through the snow which covered much of Norfolk on Saturday, January 16 2021. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

A photographer has captured one of Norfolk's most famous seaside towns looking wintry in the snow.

On Saturday, January 16, much of Norfolk woke up to a dusting of snow. As the morning wore on the snow kept falling, leading to up to 8cm in some areas.

Photographer Brad Damms captured the sight. While most people will be familiar with images of the seaside town at the height of summer, Mr Damms' images show the town in a very different light.

Cromer in the snow on Saturday, January 16 2021. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

Cromer in the snow on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

Cromer in the snow on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

Cromer in the snow on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

Snow fell across much of the county on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

Much of the snow had disappeared by Saturday afternoon - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

A snowy Cromer on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

Snow falls on Cromer Pier on January 16. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms

Cromer fell quiet as snow fell. - Credit: Minors and Brady photographer Brad Damms



