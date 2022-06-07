'You will be deeply missed' - Tributes to teenager who died following house fire

Flowers have been left outside the fire damaged house on Staniforth Way - Credit: Danielle Booden

Flowers have been left at the scene of a house fire in Thetford which led to the death of a teenager.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Staniforth Road on the Barnham Cross estate at about 7.30pm on Sunday, May 29.

A total of six people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police confirmed that one of them - an 18-year-old man - died on Monday, May 30. The other five people were later discharged.

More than 40 bouquets of flowers have since been laid by a hedge in front of the home in tribute to the teenager, along with teddies and a gaming controller.

One framed note says: "We all miss you so much, you didn't deserve any of this. Sleep tight angel. RIP."

A card reads: "Your young life was taken far too soon.

"Rest in peace young man. You will be deeply missed."

Another says: "Waste of a young life. Thinking of your family."

Police and the fire service launched a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Swaffham CID on 101 or DS quoting CAD 342 of 29 May 2022.