'You will be deeply missed' - Tributes to teenager who died following house fire

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:15 AM June 7, 2022
Flowers and tributes left outside the home that caught on fire in Staniforth Road in Thetford.

Flowers have been left outside the fire damaged house on Staniforth Way - Credit: Danielle Booden

Flowers have been left at the scene of a house fire in Thetford which led to the death of a teenager.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Staniforth Road on the Barnham Cross estate at about 7.30pm on Sunday, May 29.

A total of six people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police confirmed that one of them - an 18-year-old man - died on Monday, May 30. The other five people were later discharged.

Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford.

A police officer outside the fire damaged home in Thetford - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than 40 bouquets of flowers have since been laid by a hedge in front of the home in tribute to the teenager, along with teddies and a gaming controller.

One framed note says: "We all miss you so much, you didn't deserve any of this. Sleep tight angel. RIP."

A card reads: "Your young life was taken far too soon.

Flowers and tributes left outside the home that caught on fire in Staniforth Road in Thetford.

Flowers and tributes left outside the home in Staniforth Road in Thetford - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Rest in peace young man. You will be deeply missed."

Another says: "Waste of a young life. Thinking of your family."

Police and the fire service launched a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.

Flowers and tributes left outside the home that caught on fire in Staniforth Road in Thetford.

Flowers and tributes left outside the Staniforth Road home in Thetford following the blaze - Credit: Danielle Booden

Flowers and tributes left outside the home that caught on fire in Staniforth Road in Thetford

Tributes have been left for a teenager who died following a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford - Credit: Danielle Booden

Flowers and tributes left outside the home that caught on fire in Staniforth Road in Thetford.

Tributes have been left for a teenager who died following a house fire in Staniforth Road in Thetford - Credit: Danielle Booden

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Swaffham CID on 101 or DS quoting CAD 342 of 29 May 2022.

