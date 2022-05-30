18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire

Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

An 18-year-old man has died following a serious house fire in Thetford.

Emergency services were called to a home in Staniforth Road on the Barnham Cross estate at 7.27pm last night (May 29).

Six fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk attended the scene and used hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the blaze with water supplemented from a hydrant.

Seven people were assessed by ambulance at the scene, six were taken to hospital and one was discharged at the scene.

Four were taken to West Suffolk Hospital, including a woman in her 50s and two teenagers from the property. An 18-year-old was pronounced dead this afternoon (May 30).

Two others were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Police and fire are carrying out a joint investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

They are asking anyone with information or witnesses to the incident to contact Swaffham CID on 101 or DS Stephanie Plowman on stephanie.plowman@norfolk.police.uk quoting CAD 342 of 29 May 2022.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.