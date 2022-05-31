Neighbours' shock at town's fire tragedy

Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norfolk community has spoken of its shock after a devastating house fire, which led to the death of a teenager and saw five other people taken to hospital.

Neighbours on the Barnham Cross estate, in Thetford, have described the speed with which the blaze took hold of the property and the tragic scenes as they tried to help.

The alarm was first raised when the fire appeared to be quite small, but within minutes it had torn through the building with flames shooting up through the roof.

Firefighters were called to the scene, on Staniforth Road, at about 7.30pm on Sunday and eventually got the blaze under control.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and East Anglian Air Ambulance also responded to the incident.

A total of six people were taken to hospital. Four of them, including a woman in her 50s and two teenagers, were taken to the West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

Two other people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Yesterday afternoon, one of those taken to the West Suffolk Hospital - an 18-year-old man - died.

Police and the fire service have launched a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze.

News of the tragedy has shaken the town. Mayor Jane James said: "My thoughts go out to the family.

"To lose your life at 18 is such a tragedy. I hope and pray the rest are okay."

Terry Jermy, town, district and county councillor for the area, said: "It's tragic.

"It's awful and not what you expect. Fire is a killer and I really feel for the family."

Karile Valenta, who lives near the scene, said she and her husband Marijus, tried to do all they could to help after seeing the flames and alerted the fire service.

"When I saw it, it looked a little fire and then later it was on the second floor. It was very fast," she said.

"My husband went to smash the window and helped take a woman out with other guys.

“People were at the back of the house trying to get a mattress for a man to jump from upstairs.

"When you see someone in trouble you can't just look," she said.

Jenna Adams, who lives opposite the property, said she first noticed the fire at around 7.15pm and could smell smoke.

Her partner David Fortes was among those who rushed over to help.

She said: "The shocking thing was how quickly it happened. It spread really quickly and turned red.

"There was a lady knocking on the front downstairs window banging and people rushed to help.

"We could hear screaming.

"There was a guy upstairs and the firemen got him.

"There were a lot of people helping."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said flames were going "up through the roof".

She said: "It's devastating for the people that live there."

Nik Chapman, manager at the Charles Burrell Centre, which is near the home, said the centre was closed on Sunday evening but was made aware of the fire.

He said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

"It's a fairly close knit community. People have been talking about it in a downbeat way."

The house has been left badly damaged by the fire with the front visibly charred and doorways and windows destroyed.

A police officer was stood in front of a marked police car on Monday afternoon monitoring the site, while members of the fire service were investigating.

Mr Jermy said there was a lot of local concern at the moment, as the tragedy followed another major blaze, which ripped through two homes in nearby Ripon Way on May 20.

The councillor said he found it "quite unsettling" and had spoken with the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service on Monday morning about plans to run community safety information days.

He said: "It reinforces just how important it is that people have working and active smoke alarms as they can make all the difference."

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should contact Swaffham CID on 101 or DS Stephanie Plowman on stephanie.plowman@norfolk.police.uk quoting CAD 342 of 29 May 2022.