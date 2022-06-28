Train travellers set for another weekend of rail disruption as strikes continues

Some train travellers could be forced to make alternative travel arrangements - Credit: Greater Anglia

Some travellers could be forced to rethink plans this weekend after Greater Anglia warned of a planned fourth day of strikes on Saturday (July 2).

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) held rail strikes on Tuesday (June 21), Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25) which caused disruption to services across the region.

With dozens of train services across Norfolk set for cancellation if the latest strike is confirmed, a "severely reduced service" will run.

The Norwich to London Liverpool Street Intercity service will run six trains in each direction across the whole day.

Trains from Norwich to London Liverpool Street will begin at 7am on Saturday until 7pm, while services from London Liverpool Street to Norwich will run from 9.30am until 9.30pm.

There will be no services running on the routes between Norwich and Cambridge/Stansted Airport, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth during the strikes.

People travelling to the Guns ‘N Roses concert at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium will not be able to get to the stadium or back on Greater Anglia trains.

Greater Anglia has suggested an alternative by using the Victoria line on the Underground or using London Overground to get there.

The strike is also anticipated to affect people travelling to see Adele at Hyde Park on Saturday, who are also advised to make alternative arrangements.

There will be no rail replacement buses to replace trains not running because of the strikes.

Sunday services will start later in the morning than usual as the 24-hour strike has a knock-on effect into the next day. Passengers should check before they travel.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We know that many of our customers will have been looking forward to travelling on Saturday to see family and friends, for days out to the coast, for holidays and for the many concerts and sporting events in London.

“Unfortunately, it’s only possible to run a heavily reduced service and only on some routes, so please only travel if it’s absolutely necessary and make alternative arrangements if you can.

“We can’t replace all the trains not running due to the strike with rail replacement buses, so it will just be the limited train service running on Saturday.

“Work is continuing at an industry level to try to resolve the dispute as soon as possible.

“We are very sorry for the disruption this strike causes our customers.”