What trains are running in Norfolk this weekend as rail strikes continue?

The third day of rail strikes will be taking place on Saturday - Credit: Archant

Greater Anglia is once again urging people to only travel if "absolutely necessary" ahead of the planned third day of strikes on Saturday.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) held rail strikes on Tuesday (June 21) and Thursday (June 23) - causing disruption to services across Norfolk.

With dozens of train services set to be cancelled, a skeleton service will run but will be "extremely limited", with far fewer trains and seats than normal.

Trains from Norwich to London Liverpool Street will begin at 8am on Saturday on an hourly basis until 4pm, while services from London Liverpool Street to Norwich will run from 8.30am until 4.30pm.

People are being urged to only travel by train if "absolutely necessary" - Credit: Archant

There will be no services running on the routes between Norwich and Cambridge/Stansted Airport, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth during the strikes.

It comes as rail union TSSA served notice to ballot members at Greater Anglia for strike action in a dispute over pay, conditions and job security.

The ballot opens on Wednesday, June 29, before closing on Wednesday, July 13, but the earliest that strike action could happen is Wednesday, July 27.

Many commuters were able to avoid the disruption caused by strikes on Tuesday and Thursday by working from home.

But people with long-standing plans to travel by train on Saturday – such as for a day trip or holiday, a visit to friends or relatives, or to attend an event – could be keen to press ahead with their trip despite the industrial action.

Passengers have been urged to expect severe disruption, plan their journeys in advance and make alternative plans when travelling where possible.

On Sunday, disruption from the 24-hour strike will have a knock-on effect with trains starting later than usual, between just before 7am to 7.30am.

It is expected that a full service will not be restored until Sunday afternoon with all normal Sunday evening services running as normal.

How you can get to London from Ipswich for £5 this spring - Credit: Paul Geater

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia's managing director, said: “Please only travel if it’s absolutely necessary on Saturday when strikes are due to take place.

“If you do travel, you should expect severe disruption, so plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements if you can.

“We will not be running any of our usual evening services, so if you’re going out to a festival, concert or event, please make alternative arrangements.

“We’re not replacing services cancelled by strike action with buses – after the last trains have departed there will be nothing available until Sunday morning, when services will be starting later as the effect of the strike ripples through to the next day."