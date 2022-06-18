What trains are running in Norfolk during the Greater Anglia strike?

Three days of rail strikes are due to take place next week - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has issued a warning for train travellers to only travel if "absolutely necessary" should a national three-day rail strike go ahead as planned.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is due to hold three 24-hour strikes on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25 which is anticipated to cause severe disruption for passengers across Norfolk.

With dozens of services set for cancellation across the region, Greater Anglia confirmed a "very limited" timetable will still run.

Norwich to London Liverpool Street will operate one train an hour with first and last trains leaving Norwich at 8am and 4pm, while London Liverpool Street's first and last services to Norwich will be at 8.30am and 4.30pm.

However, there will be no services running on the routes between Norwich and Cambridge/Stansted Airport, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth during the strikes.

No services are also due to be replaced by rail replacement buses as a result of the strike action.

Passenger assistance will still be available at all stations which are staffed. Greater Anglia will provide alternative transport for people needing passenger assistance from stations which are unstaffed but still served by trains.

Members of the train drivers union ASLEF are also striking on Thursday, June 23, and will affect all Greater Anglia services.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia's managing director, said: “Please only travel if it’s absolutely necessary on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday when strikes are due to take place.

“If you do travel, you should expect severe disruption, so plan ahead and make alternative arrangements to travel if you can.

“Please also check travel times for any journeys planned for the days before and after any strike action.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by this industrial action."

Anyone who has pre-booked tickets to travel on strike days can change them, use them to travel on the day before or up to two days after their original travel date, or apply for a refund by going back to their original retailer.