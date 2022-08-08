Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

There are lots of roadworks taking place across Norfolk, including on the A11 and A47 - Credit: PA

With roadworks happening across the county that could affect your journey - here are some of the major ones you should know about this week.

West Norfolk

The A47 will remain closed in both directions from 8pm to 6am near King's Lynn for barrier safety repairs.

Overnight closures are due to continue until August 13.

Main Road in Crimplesham will remain closed until August 19 for drainage works and there is a diversion in place.

The A11 near Thetford will remain closed overnight until August 13 as drainage works continue.

North Norfolk

There is a diversion in place in Queens Road in Fakenham until August 12 to allow for a new electrical connection to be installed.

The Street in Knapton is due to reopen on August 15 following a long closure for the installation of a new sewer.

Mid Norfolk

The A47 will remain closed in both directions from Dereham to Swaffham overnight for drainage works and diversions are in place.

The junction between the A140 and Buxton Road near Hevingham remains closed for gas works by Cadent.

Major road reconstruction is continuing to take place on the A11 between Attleborough and Thickthorn with overnight closures on part of the carriageway to continue until autumn.

South Norfolk

Low Road in Harleston remains closed due to issues with the River Waveney flooding and diversions are in place.

Woodton Road in Brooke will reopen on August 9 after it was closed for the installation of BT cables. Until then there is a diversion in place.

Harleston Road in Pulham St Mary is due to reopen on August 12 after repairs to a damaged parapet on a bridge are completed.

East Norfolk

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth remains closed for an upgrade scheme and a diversion remains in place.

The A47 near Hopton will reopen on August 10 following the road being closed for overnight inspection.

Norwich

Ipswich Road will remain closed for junction improvement works and there is a diversion in place.

Hospital Lane in Hellesdon will remain closed for the reconfiguration of the junction with Drayton Road.

A section of Heartsease Lane will remain closed as part of the Transport for Norwich scheme. There is a diversion in place.