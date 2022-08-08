News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:50 AM August 8, 2022
There are plenty of roadworks currently taking place in Norfolk.

There are lots of roadworks taking place across Norfolk, including on the A11 and A47 - Credit: PA

With roadworks happening across the county that could affect your journey - here are some of the major ones you should know about this week. 

West Norfolk

The A47 will remain closed in both directions from 8pm to 6am near King's Lynn for barrier safety repairs.

Overnight closures are due to continue until August 13.

Main Road in Crimplesham will remain closed until August 19 for drainage works and there is a diversion in place.

The A11 near Thetford will remain closed overnight until August 13 as drainage works continue.

North Norfolk

Most Read

  1. 1 Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?
  2. 2 'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000
  3. 3 New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park
  1. 4 Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich
  2. 5 Congestion eases after crash on outskirts of Norwich by A47 junction
  3. 6 Adder warning in coastal areas as snakes come out to bask
  4. 7 9 West End shows heading to Norwich in 2023
  5. 8 Water company 'very sorry' as people fill sandbags in flooded street
  6. 9 Jailed this week: Paedophile and teen who blinded man
  7. 10 Brick and flint north Norfolk cottage a stone's throw from the beach on sale for £650k

There is a diversion in place in Queens Road in Fakenham until August 12 to allow for a new electrical connection to be installed. 

The Street in Knapton is due to reopen on August 15 following a long closure for the installation of a new sewer.

Mid Norfolk

The A47 will remain closed in both directions from Dereham to Swaffham overnight for drainage works and diversions are in place.

The junction between the A140 and Buxton Road near Hevingham remains closed for gas works by Cadent. 

Major road reconstruction is continuing to take place on the A11 between Attleborough and Thickthorn with overnight closures on part of the carriageway to continue until autumn.

South Norfolk

Low Road in Harleston remains closed due to issues with the River Waveney flooding and diversions are in place.

Woodton Road in Brooke will reopen on August 9 after it was closed for the installation of BT cables. Until then there is a diversion in place.

Harleston Road in Pulham St Mary is due to reopen on August 12 after repairs to a damaged parapet on a bridge are completed.

East Norfolk 

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth remains closed for an upgrade scheme and a diversion remains in place.

The A47 near Hopton will reopen on August 10 following the road being closed for overnight inspection.

Norwich

Ipswich Road will remain closed for junction improvement works and there is a diversion in place.

Hospital Lane in Hellesdon will remain closed for the reconfiguration of the junction with Drayton Road. 

A section of Heartsease Lane will remain closed as part of the Transport for Norwich scheme. There is a diversion in place.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
A47 News
A11 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Paul Seaman at Bintry Mill near Fakenham

Environment News

River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise due to late night training in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A new speed camera has been installed on Aylsham Road

Norwich Live News

New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Richard Graveling, pictured outside The Grove hotel and restaurant. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Restaurant boss frustrated at summer no-shows 'strangling the industry'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon