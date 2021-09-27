News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:41 AM September 27, 2021    Updated: 11:14 AM September 27, 2021
E10 petrol pump

Fuel shortages continue across Norfolk - Credit: PA

There were long queues at several petrol stations across the region today as people continued to queue for fuel despite assurances there was no shortage of petrol.

After a weekend of disruption, queues have been reported near the Shell on Thickthorn Roundabout, the Sainsburys on Blue Boar Lane, and the BP on Plumstead Road on Monday morning.

A handful of petrol stations across the county are closed, though many are expecting deliveries.

Closures include Drayton Applegreen, Wisbech Morrisons, Harford Tesco, and multiple garages in Dereham.

 

Some petrol stations are even limiting customers, with Roydon Services limiting each vehicle to £30.

Today, there were reports the government are considering bringing in the army to drive HGV's, while at the weekend the government announced it would offer temporary visas lasting to Christmas Eve to 5,000 foreign fuel tanker and food lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers in a bid to limit disruption in the build-up to Christmas.  

Norfolk's transport sector at large is being affected, with bus companies cancelling services and taxi firms under pressure.


Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV | Video

The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Motorists queue for petrol following fuel shortages at Shell garage on A11 in Norfolk

Norfolk Live

Queues form at Norfolk petrol stations - despite reassurances over stock

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew at Old Hall Farm in Woodton

Farming | Gallery

How farm shop grew from honesty-box shed to £1.2m turnover

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
fuel shortage

Some queues - but business largely as usual at Norfolk's petrol stations

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon