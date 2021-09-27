Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances

Updated

Published: 9:41 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 11:14 AM September 27, 2021

There were long queues at several petrol stations across the region today as people continued to queue for fuel despite assurances there was no shortage of petrol.

After a weekend of disruption, queues have been reported near the Shell on Thickthorn Roundabout, the Sainsburys on Blue Boar Lane, and the BP on Plumstead Road on Monday morning.

A handful of petrol stations across the county are closed, though many are expecting deliveries.

Closures include Drayton Applegreen, Wisbech Morrisons, Harford Tesco, and multiple garages in Dereham.

Some petrol stations are even limiting customers, with Roydon Services limiting each vehicle to £30.

Today, there were reports the government are considering bringing in the army to drive HGV's, while at the weekend the government announced it would offer temporary visas lasting to Christmas Eve to 5,000 foreign fuel tanker and food lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers in a bid to limit disruption in the build-up to Christmas.

Norfolk's transport sector at large is being affected, with bus companies cancelling services and taxi firms under pressure.



