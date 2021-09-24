News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk to be hit by weekend bus cancellations due to driver shortage

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:09 PM September 24, 2021   
First Bus services on Castle Meadow in Norwich.

First have announced a series of weekend cancellations. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk is set to be hit by a series of temporary bus cancellations this weekend due to a national shortage of drivers.

The cancellations, which affect First bus services in the city, have been made after the company said it was in the "unfortunate position" that it did not have enough drivers to serve all of its routes.

First said it made the decision on which routes to suspend based on passenger data.

On Saturday (September 25) all services on the Pink Line 11/12, Turquoise Line 13, Green Line 14, Orange Line 21/22, Red Line 23/23A/24, Yellow Line 29/X29, Purple Line 36 and 39, and Excel D, will be cancelled.

So far the bus company has not indicated there will be any further cancellations on Sunday.

Norfolk

