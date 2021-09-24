News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Drivers warned petrol queues could delay 999 response vehicles

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:12 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 4:15 PM September 24, 2021
petrol shortage police warning

Norfolk Police warn drivers not to queue on roads - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have warned drivers to not queue on roads while waiting to buy petrol.

A police spokesman warned drivers that queues on highways could potentially block emergency responders and other public services.

Hindering them in their journeys could cause a public health risk, they added.

Police have encouraged drivers to follow the government's guidance on buying fuel.

Queues are forming around the county at petrol stations, with some stations gridlocked and others without fuel entirely.

Dereham's Tesco garage has run out of diesel and there are queues at the Lynn Hill BP garage.

Have you waited in any of the queues to buy petrol? Let us know in the comments.

Most Read

  1. 1 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
  2. 2 Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk
  3. 3 Petrol stations close nationally as HGV driver crisis worsens
  1. 4 Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub
  2. 5 Main road reopens more than six hours after 'serious' crash
  3. 6 Huge seaside home with indoor pool for sale for £600,000
  4. 7 Man struck repeatedly on head with motorcylcle helmet in Norfolk attack
  5. 8 Some queues - but business largely as usual at Norfolk's petrol stations
  6. 9 'Untouchable': People tell how Norwich killer left them in fear of their safety
  7. 10 Harley-Davidson motorcyclist dies in A134 crash
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the

Pubs

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Chase Paul Sinha paid tribute to Wymondham's Pete Green

The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon