Drivers warned petrol queues could delay 999 response vehicles

Published: 4:12 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 4:15 PM September 24, 2021

Norfolk Police warn drivers not to queue on roads - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have warned drivers to not queue on roads while waiting to buy petrol.

A police spokesman warned drivers that queues on highways could potentially block emergency responders and other public services.

Hindering them in their journeys could cause a public health risk, they added.

Police have encouraged drivers to follow the government's guidance on buying fuel.

Queues are forming around the county at petrol stations, with some stations gridlocked and others without fuel entirely.

Dereham's Tesco garage has run out of diesel and there are queues at the Lynn Hill BP garage.

Have you waited in any of the queues to buy petrol? Let us know in the comments.