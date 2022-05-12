News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A11 bus service diverted as ongoing roadworks cause severe delays

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:44 AM May 12, 2022
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.

First Bus has announced that it will be diverting its morning X13 service due to ongoing roadworks along the A11. - Credit: Copyright: Archant

First Bus has announced it will be diverting its A11 service due to ongoing roadworks causing severe delays.

The bus operator's morning X13 service from Attleborough to Norwich will now be diverted.

Instead, it will operate via Norwich Road, Besthorpe to Wymondham, and then towards Hethersett before resuming the usual route at the Thickthorn interchange.

This comes as ongoing work to reconstruct the A11 between Attleborough and Wymondham started on Monday, May 9.

There are currently lane closures, slip road closures, and 40mph speed limits in place.

But this has been causing traffic chaos for those who regularly use the A11 route.

On its website, First Bus wrote: "As this is an express service no stops will be served after leaving Attleborough until Cringleford Interchange.  

"Currently this will only be on the morning journey however the situation will be monitored closely over the coming weeks. 

"We apologise to any customers affected by the diversion and for any impact on our other services in the wider area."

