Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen
- Credit: Robin Watkins
A Norfolk couple narrowly avoided injury after a large metal bolt flew into their windscreen.
Robin Watkins was driving back towards his home in North Walsham at around 10am on Saturday when a large bolt fell off a passing lorry and smashed through the windscreen.
Luckily for Mr Watkins and his wife Jodie, they managed to escape without injury as the bolt was caught in the glass. While they are thankful they are safe, they have been left with a bill of £1,000 for a new windscreen.
They are now asking if anyone else suffered a similar fate while driving on Norwich Road, North Walsham on Saturday morning in order to track down the lorry.
“We are both okay now, more annoyed that it happened, and interested if anyone saw anything. It could have been a lot worse, so thankfully ourselves and no one else travelling behind us got injured.”
The couple were covered in glass after the hefty bolt hit them, and they quickly pulled over to the roadside for assistance.
“The guys at the garage were fascinated, they said they had never seen anything like it. It must have flown off at about 50mph. The lorry was spraying all sorts at us before the bolt hit.”
Mr Watkins warned other lorry drivers: “If you are driving a lorry, please check that everything is secure.”
This isn't the first time motorists have been caught out by lorry drivers travelling with unsecure loads in the region this year.
In May, a Tesla was destroyed after concrete blocks fell from a lorry in Weston Longville. Thankfully the couple in the car escaped any serious injury.
In June, just days after the Tesla was damaged beyond repair, 18 tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks were found on the back of a lorry in Norfolk. Luckily, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team found the lorry before anyone could be seriously hurt. The driver was reported.
Did you witness a lorry this morning on Norwich Road shedding its load? Or have you suffered a similar ordeal to Mr Watkins?
Email us at livearchant@archant.co.uk to share your experiences.