Lorry driver caught carrying 18 tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:36 AM June 1, 2021    Updated: 12:24 PM June 1, 2021
Police found these unsecured concrete blocks on the back of a lorry in Great Yarmouth.

Police found these unsecured concrete blocks on the back of a lorry in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: NSRAPT

Eighteen tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks were found on the back of a lorry in Norfolk, days after a shocking video of blocks falling from a van onto a Tesla.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) found the lorry in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday morning.

It was carrying 18 concrete blocks weighing a tonne each, "with no measures to secure them on the trailer", according to an NRAPT tweet.

The driver was reported and the load was secured, NSRAPT said.

It comes after dashcam footage captured the moment a brand new £50,000 Tesla was wrecked by a pallet of concrete bricks which fell off the side of another lorry in Weston Longville.

Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident that saw concrete blocks fall from lorry in Weston Longville. - Credit: Neil Collins

Neil Collins and his wife miraculously escaped serious injury and suffered only minor cuts and bruises, but the month-old performance car was written off.

