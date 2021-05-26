Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Video

Published: 5:09 PM May 26, 2021

Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident that saw concrete blocks fall from lorry in Weston Longville. - Credit: Neil Collins

Shocking dashcam footage has revealed the moment a pallet of concrete blocks fell off the side of a lorry and smashed on top of a passing car.

Company director Neil Collins and his wife miraculously escaped serious injury following the accident on the B1535 at Weston Longville.

His month-old £50,000 Tesla Model 3 electric-powered performance car was destroyed after the load slid off the lorry trailer as it rounded a corner on the rural road crashing down on its bonnet, windscreen and roof.

“It was absolutely shocking but luckily my wife and I walked away with minor cuts and bruises,” said Mr Collins. “When you get out and look at the car you think it’s amazing it wasn’t much worse.”

Still from dashcam show concrete blocks falling from lorry on the B1535 at Weston Longville. - Credit: Neil Collins

The accident occured on his wife Alison’s 50th birthday as the couple were travelling from their home in Bunwell to visit Holkham.

Mr Collins, 51, a director for a London and Norwich-based Education Technology company, said: “I could see the lorry appeared to have gone too quickly around the corner because it was really leaning over, so I thought oh blimey that doesn’t look very good. Then we came alongside and I could see the blocks sliding off.

“But before I could react within a split second it had gone bang and glass was everywhere and there was smoke. Next thing I knew the emergency services were being called.”

Neil Collins and his wife Alison escaped with minor injuries despite concrete blocks falling from lorry onto their Tesla car. - Credit: Neil Collins

He credits the car, which had just 700 miles on the clock, for saving their lives. “The windscreen collapsed but it pretty much held. It was quite amazing that we walked away,” he said.

“I think the lorry driver was sure he had killed us because he was as white as a sheet. He asked if I was OK and I shared a few choice words with him.”

The road was closed in both directions following the crash at 10am on April 26 while police launched an investigation.

Neil Collins and his wife Alison had been celebrating her 50th birthday with a trip to Holkham when the crash occurred in Weston Longville. - Credit: Neil Collins

Mr Collins said he was waiting to hear if there will be further action against the lorry driver or haulage firm.

Highways England has reported more than 22,000 "road impact incidents" caused by objects falling from vehicles in one year alone.

“It is quite shocking how common these things are and that they are often not prosecuted even where people have been killed,” said Mr Collins.