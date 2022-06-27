Travelling to the Royal Norfolk Show? Here’s everything you need to know

One of the biggest agricultural shows in the country is returning to Norfolk this week.

The Royal Norfolk Show is back at the Norfolk Showground and will take place across two days on Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30.

After being postponed for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) promises a jam-packed event that also includes a visit from The Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

Ahead of its hotly-anticipated return, here's everything you need to know about getting there.

Huge crowds are expected back at the Norfolk Showground for the return of the Royal Norfolk Show in June 2022 - Credit: Archant

By Car

The Royal Norfolk Show can be found just off the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass at the A1074 Longwater junction.

The route will be well signposted on all major roads in the area and the gates will be open at 8am each day.

People are advised to set off early to beat the traffic and to buy entry and parking tickets before leaving for the event.

From the A47 in Dereham and Swaffham, people should choose the Red Car Park while from the A11/A47, attendees are advised to choose the Blue Car Park.

Traffic routes for the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

People travelling from Norwich/Dereham Road should opt for the Green Car Park.

Purchasing parking tickets online prior to the show starting on Wednesday should help prevent queues from forming.

This year, one free car parking space is free if purchased online and in advance.

People should add the 'Car Parking Any One Day' to baskets to claim the offer.

The Grand Parade of Livestock and Heavy Horses will return at the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

Peak times are anticipated to be between 9am and 11am.

By bike

There are secure cycle facilities near the King George VI gate by the public drop-off area in Dereham Road.

The Norwich City Council website has cycle maps and routes which can be viewed here.

By bus

Konectbus has announced it will be running a bus shuttle service (X4), up to every 30 minutes which will take passengers directly to the Norfolk Showground from Norwich Bus Station via Cringleford Bus Interchange.

Konectbus said rush hour services haad been delayed or disrupted due to road works. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Travellers can also catch the Fab 4 every hour from Swanton Morley, Dereham, Yaxham and Mattishall to the Norfolk Showground.

First Buses is also operating routes from the city to the showground.

By train or air

The nearest railway station is Norwich and bus services will operate from the station to the Norfolk Showground.

Alternatively, people further afield can fly to Norwich Airport which is located about four miles from the venue.