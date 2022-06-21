Video

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be returning for the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

From food and drink to parking, here is all you need to know ahead of The Royal Norfolk Show 2022 at the Norfolk Showground.

What are the dates and timings for The Royal Norfolk Show 2022?

The event takes place over two days from Wednesday, June 29, until Thursday, June 30.

The gates open at 8am on both days with last entry at 7pm on Wednesday and 5pm on Thursday - trade stands open from 8.30am on both days.

There will be a jam-packed programme in the Grand Ring at The Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Archant

What can I expect?

There will be more than 700 trade stands, including many Norfolk businesses, ranging from sauce brand Hot Star Honey to Heygate Farms in Swaffham.

There will be a whole host of equine and livestock exhibitors and the Grand Ring programme includes the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team.

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News will have a stand and it is based on the theme 'The Best of Norfolk'.

Discover more than 100 producers in the Adnams Food and Drink Experience - Credit: Sarah Groves / Adnams

Head to stand 220 on Third Drive for a range of different reasons, including face painting, a Norfolk VR experience, and the chance to win a holiday courtesy of Richardson's.

Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles will be present from 11am to noon on both days for a Meet The Editor session.

What food and drink will be available?

Norwich's own Junkyard Market will be bringing tasty street food to the Showground.

There will also be Norfolk brewery Woodforde's with its relaxing Jubilee Square, the Jarrold Wine Bar, the Adnams Food and Drink Experience, featuring more than 100 producers, and Debut Restaurant from City College Norwich.

Action from the Heygate County Feeds Team of 5 Competition at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Where can I park and is there disabled parking?

There will be several car parks, though you will be automatically directed to the first one you approach unless you request otherwise.

From the A47 Dereham/Swaffham it will be the red or orange car park, from the A11/A47 east the blue car park and from Norwich/Dereham Road the green car park.

You get one free car park pass per transaction (additional car parking £8 a car), which must include the purchase of at least one adult admission ticket (any category).

Blue Badge Parking is available in all car parks which will be signposted and stewards will direct you.

Can I get cash out at the show?

There will be cash machines at the event but a charge will be made on each withdrawal.

Lily-Ann Hare with her dog Coco at The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Are dogs allowed at the event?

Dogs are allowed on leads apart from in the eating areas, with the exception of guide dogs.

Dogs are not allowed in the livestock marquees of buildings.

Are tickets still available?

A range of day and two-day tickets are available to buy on The Royal Norfolk Show website.