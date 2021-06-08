Woman injured after crash between van and 4x4

Published: 3:20 PM June 8, 2021

There have been a number of road crashes in Norfolk today. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

A Ford Transit van and a 4x4 were involved in a crash in north Norfolk this afternoon.

Police were called to Blakeney Road in Wiveton shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday.

One woman sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Officers remain at the scene as of 2.30pm, though traffic appears to be flowing well through the area.

An hour earlier, police had been called to another crash, supposedly involving two vehicles on the A1065 at Cockley Cley.

But when officers arrived all they found was debris in the road – both cars had gone.

No-one was injured that police know of, but a welfare check is being carried out to make sure those involved were okay.

These two incidents were among several crashes reported on Norfolk roads on Tuesday, including an incident east of Thetford at around 7am which saw a Peugeot driver taken to hospital.

They suffered a shoulder injury which required treatment as a result of a crash with a lorry on the A1066, at the junction with The Street at Gasthorpe, between Riddlesworth and Garboldisham.

And that was half an hour after a crash at Thickthorn involving a white BMW and a white Hyundai, when one crashed into the back of the other.

