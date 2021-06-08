Delays on A11 and A47 after crash at Thickthorn

Published: 7:34 AM June 8, 2021

There has been a crash at Thickthorn this morning. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The drivers of two cars have been involved in a crash at Thickthorn this morning.

It happened shortly before 6.30am, at the junction where the A11 and the A47 meet.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said officers were called to the scene at 6.29am.

A white BMW and a white Hyundai were involved, with one driver crashing into the back of the other.

The police spokesperson was unable to confirm which way around it was.

The two cars had been moved into a lay-by as of 6.41am, and recovery has been called to take them away.

While they are no longer on the road itself, the police presence and recovery efforts may cause some delays as traffic builds this morning.

Westbound traffic on the A47 is already busy in the lead up to the roundabout, with roadworks in place along the Norwich Southern Bypass.

Drivers are facing at least 10 minute delays to their journeys.

There is also no access on to the A47 from the Harford roundabout.

