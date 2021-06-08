Driver in hospital after Peugeot in crash with lorry

Published: 10:47 AM June 8, 2021

A Peugeot driver was taken to hospital this morning after a crash with a lorry on the A1066. - Credit: Archant

The driver of a Peugeot was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a lorry.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were all called to the A1066 east of Thetford at around 7am on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the junction with The Street at Gasthorpe, between Riddlesworth and Garboldisham.

An ambulance took the Peugeot driver to hospital to be treated for a shoulder injury.

The road was closed while the car and the lorry were recovered. It reopened at 9.10am, a spokesperson for Norfolk Police said.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews from Thetford, East Harling and Diss also helped to make the scene safe.

Traffic is now flowing well through the area, as of 10.30am.

Elsewhere, a Ford Galaxy and a Land Rover Freelander were involved in a crash on the NDR at around 7.45am.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, which happened at the Thorpe End roundabout.

The drivers exchanged details at the scene and the cars have since been moved off the road.

Both crashes came after another earlier this morning at Thickthorn, which involved a white Audi and a white Hyundai.

And overall it's been a busy morning on Norfolk's roads, with delays on the A47 due to roadworks and the closure of Thorpe Road in Norwich also causing tailbacks.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

• Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news on the county's roads.