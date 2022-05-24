Lane of A47 reopens after serious crash following police chase

One lane of the A47 in Little Fransham has reopened following a crash. - Credit: Google

One lane of the A47 has reopened this morning after a serious crash following a police chase.

The lane of the road at Little Fransham, near Dereham, reopened at about 5am on Tuesday, May 24, with temporary traffic lights in place as drivers in both directions are routed around it.

Drivers have been urged to take alternative routes this morning to avoid delays.

It comes after a man aged in his 40s was seriously injured following a police pursuit which took place after he failed to stop on the road between Dereham and Swaffham at about 4.20pm.

The man, from Cambridgeshire, was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed between Wendling and Necton following the collision.

It has remained closed for several hours following the crash.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

