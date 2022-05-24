News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Lane of A47 reopens after serious crash following police chase

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:56 AM May 24, 2022
Updated: 8:22 AM May 24, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A47 in Little Fransham

One lane of the A47 in Little Fransham has reopened following a crash. - Credit: Google

One lane of the A47 has reopened this morning after a serious crash following a police chase.

The lane of the road at Little Fransham, near Dereham, reopened at about 5am on Tuesday, May 24, with temporary traffic lights in place as drivers in both directions are routed around it.

Drivers have been urged to take alternative routes this morning to avoid delays.

It comes after a man aged in his 40s was seriously injured following a police pursuit which took place after he failed to stop on the road between Dereham and Swaffham at about 4.20pm.

The man, from Cambridgeshire, was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed between Wendling and Necton following the collision.

It has remained closed for several hours following the crash.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Dereham News
Swaffham News

Don't Miss

The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk has re-opened after a devastating fire in 2017. Picture: Neil Didsb

Restaurant apologises after boy hospitalised with allergic reaction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Dussindale Primary is one of the first schools to participate in the school streets trial

Where the streets have no cars... the community that banned the school run

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Norwich's game with Tottenham

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Spurs clash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Amelia Reynolds and David Whiteley at the Royal Television Society awards

Heaven & Hell: David Whiteley and Amelia Reynolds 

Gina Long

Logo Icon