News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 blocked following crash in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:53 PM May 23, 2022
Updated: 7:26 PM May 23, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A47 in Little Fransham

The A47 near Great Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, is blocked both directions following a crash - Credit: Google

The A47 has been blocked following a crash in west Norfolk.

The collision happened at about 5.20pm near Great Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham.

The road is blocked in both directions between Wendling and Necton.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police has said: "Delays are expected. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes."

Three crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.

Ambulance and police are also at the scene. 

There is heavy congestion on the road following the crash.

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day
  2. 2 Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain
  3. 3 Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  1. 4 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
  2. 5 City councillor investigated after Facebook golliwog post complaint
  3. 6 Fly-tipping mattresses costs mother and son over £1,000
  4. 7 Driver caught hitting speeds of 119mph on A47
  5. 8 Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road
  6. 9 Homes destroyed after blaze breaks out in terraced housing
  7. 10 Norfolk police officer goes on the run to win £100,000 on Hunted

Traffic is building up between Little Fransham and Wendling on the A47 and also on Station Road and Beeston Road.

More details to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
West Norfolk News
A47 News

Don't Miss

The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk has re-opened after a devastating fire in 2017. Picture: Neil Didsb

Restaurant apologises after boy hospitalised with allergic reaction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Rich Mitchell (left) with Bob Shipton.

'God's waiting room' - Norfolk town is country's pensioner hotspot

Sarah Hussain

person
Hampson House, a six bed Edwardian former vicarage, which is for sale for £900,000 in Costessey near Norwich

Former vicarage set in one acre is up for sale - and it needs some TLC

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Dussindale Primary is one of the first schools to participate in the school streets trial

Where the streets have no cars... the community that banned the school run

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon