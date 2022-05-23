A47 blocked following crash in west Norfolk

The A47 near Great Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, is blocked both directions following a crash - Credit: Google

The A47 has been blocked following a crash in west Norfolk.

The collision happened at about 5.20pm near Great Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham.

The road is blocked in both directions between Wendling and Necton.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police has said: "Delays are expected. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes."

The #A47 (Dereham/Swaffham area) is currently closed in both directions at Great Fransham between Wendling and Necton following a road traffic collision. Delays are expected - please avoid the area and use an alternative route. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 23, 2022

Three crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.

Ambulance and police are also at the scene.

There is heavy congestion on the road following the crash.

Traffic is building up between Little Fransham and Wendling on the A47 and also on Station Road and Beeston Road.

More details to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.