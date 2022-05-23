A47 blocked following crash in west Norfolk
- Credit: Google
The A47 has been blocked following a crash in west Norfolk.
The collision happened at about 5.20pm near Great Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham.
The road is blocked in both directions between Wendling and Necton.
In a tweet, Norfolk Police has said: "Delays are expected. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes."
Three crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.
Ambulance and police are also at the scene.
There is heavy congestion on the road following the crash.
Most Read
- 1 PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day
- 2 Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain
- 3 Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 4 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
- 5 City councillor investigated after Facebook golliwog post complaint
- 6 Fly-tipping mattresses costs mother and son over £1,000
- 7 Driver caught hitting speeds of 119mph on A47
- 8 Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road
- 9 Homes destroyed after blaze breaks out in terraced housing
- 10 Norfolk police officer goes on the run to win £100,000 on Hunted
Traffic is building up between Little Fransham and Wendling on the A47 and also on Station Road and Beeston Road.
More details to follow.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.