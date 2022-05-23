News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Man seriously injured in A47 crash after police pursuit

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:13 PM May 23, 2022
Updated: 10:43 PM May 23, 2022
A 40-year-old man has been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 following a police pursuit - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A 40-year-old man has been seriously injured in a crash on the A47 after a police pursuit.

Officers followed a vehicle on Monday, May 23, at 4.24pm after it failed to stop on the A47 between Dereham and Swaffham.

The vehicle left the road at Little Fransham, and the driver, a man in his 40s from Cambridgeshire, was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed between Wendling and Necton following the collision.

It has remained closed for several hours following the crash.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. 

