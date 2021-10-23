News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three Dads Walking challenge finishes in Norfolk having raised £450,000

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:06 AM October 23, 2021    Updated: 10:15 AM October 23, 2021
3 Dads Walking start their journey. Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey

Three fathers who stole the nation's hearts with a charity walk after losing their daughters to suicide have finally completed their Herculean effort. 

Tim Owen, Andy Airey and Mike Palmer were united in grief after each of their daughters took their own lives. 

3 Dads Walking begin their journey. Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey

Mr Owen, from Shouldham in west Norfolk, lost his 19-year-old daughter, Emily, in March 2020, while Mr Palmer's 17-year-old daughter, Beth, died in the same month. 

Mr Airey lost his daughter, Sophie, in 2018 when she was 29. 

The trio came together earlier this month to begin Three Dads Walking, which started in Morland, Cumbria, on October 9.

Three Dads Walking Daniel Craig

And on Saturday (October 22) morning, they were greeted by a rapturous reception outside Mr Owen's local pub, The King's Arms, in Shouldham - having trekked 300 miles and raised in excess of £450,000.

Over the past few weeks, Tim, Andy and Mike have captured the country's imagination and been hailed as life-savers as they raise awareness of suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

In doing so, they have opened up a wider conversation surrounding the importance of suicide prevention, especially among young people. 

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer, Tim Owen, Three Dads Walking, Nicole Kidman

Hefty donations came in from celebrities including Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman, with the latter saying she was dedicating her £10,000 contribution "to the memory of Beth, Sophie, and Emily."

On Saturday, the dads arrived at the finish line clutching pictures of their beloved daughters. 

More to follow. 

You can donate to the Three Dads Walking via their JustGiving page, which can also be found via their website, where you can follow their journey.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice, contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967, or email pat@papyrus-uk.org.

